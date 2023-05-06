IndusInd Bank's Chief Risk Officer Quits

IndusInd Bank said on Friday that its chief risk officer Ramaswamy Meyyappan has resigned from his post.

The bank has identified a new chief risk officer and is in the process of completing the necessary formalities, the private lender said in an exchange filing.

Meyyappan has been associated with IndusInd bank since May 20, 2014. Prior to that, he worked as the managing director of country credit officer at JP Morgan Chase Bank for one year, and as executive director for nearly five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Meyyappan has informed the lender about that he will be moving on to lead risk function at a MNC Bank in his next phase of career.

Among other top-level rejigs, IndusInd Bank has appointed Sachin Patange as the new chief compliance officer.

Patange comes with over 32 years of experience in the compliance function across various banks and financial Institutions, the bank said.

Patange will succeed Murlidhar Lakhara, who has now been appointed as the head of the newly formed Assurance Function after the stint of more than five years as the chief compliance officer of the bank.

Lakhara will be reporting to MD & CEO of the bank, Sumant Kathpalia.