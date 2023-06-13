IndusInd Bank To Bandhan Bank: Why Jefferies Is Positive On Small Private Banks

On top of recent outperformance, small banks continue to trade at a discount to larger banks and non-banking financial companies, the brokerage said.

Small private banks are valued on average at 1.9 times the price to book. Citing FactSet, Jefferies said that 30% of smaller banks, with a higher share of wholesale deposits and a higher share of fixed-rate loans, trade at a price-to-book value of 1–1.5 times. While 15% of small banks trade at one time, the remainder trade between 1.5 and 2 times the price to book.

In comparison, the average price to book for large private banks is 2.6 times, while the average for large NBFCs is 5.2 times.