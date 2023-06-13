IndusInd Bank To Bandhan Bank: Why Jefferies Is Positive On Small Private Banks
Small banks continue to trade at a discount to larger banks and non-banking financial companies, the brokerage said.
IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Bandhan Bank Ltd. are among the small private banks that Jefferies prefers given their recent outperformance and cheaper valuation compared to large private banks.
As such, the brokerage has set a 'buy' rating on these banks as they have a greater percentage of non-retail deposits and fixed-rate loans that can benefit from the suggested easing of financing cost pressures.
Small private banks are valued on average at 1.9 times the price to book. Citing FactSet, Jefferies said that 30% of smaller banks, with a higher share of wholesale deposits and a higher share of fixed-rate loans, trade at a price-to-book value of 1–1.5 times. While 15% of small banks trade at one time, the remainder trade between 1.5 and 2 times the price to book.
In comparison, the average price to book for large private banks is 2.6 times, while the average for large NBFCs is 5.2 times.
The Reserve Bank of India has kept interest rates unchanged in the past two monetary policy meetings, maintaining the repo rate at 6.5%. Bond yields and certificate of deposit rates function as benchmarks for wholesale deposit costs for banks. Since April, these rates have declined by 30 basis points, following the status quo maintained by the central bank, while retail rates have remained steady.
In addition, credit growth has already dropped from 17% to 14%. The difference between credit and deposit rates has already diminished by 300 basis points. If loan growth is moderated towards 13–14%, then the gap between credit growth and the current 11% deposit rate would narrow, placing downward pressure on deposit rates, Jefferies said.
IndusInd Bank, Ratnakar Bank Ltd., Yes Bank, Bandhan Bank, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., UJJivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., IDFCFirst Bank Ltd., and Indian Bank reflected suitable characteristics, according to the brokerage.
The small private banks have seen a faster rise in funding costs in the last few periods, which along with slower loan growth have dragged top-line growth, the brokerage said
Consequently, the expected easing of funding cost pressures, dropping wholesale benchmark rates, and shrinking credit and deposit rate differences should favor banks with a higher percentage of wholesale deposits and fixed-rate loans. As asset quality improves, the predicted outlook will assist banks in increasing loan and net interest revenue growth, Jefferies said.
Shares of IndusInd Bank were up 0.48% at Rs 1338.90 apiece and those of Bandhan Bank rose 2.45% at Rs 263.5 per share, compared to a 0.5% advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:31 a.m.
Out of 49 analysts tracking IndusInd Bank, 42 recommend a 'buy', six maintain a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
Out of 28 analysts tracking Bandhan Bank, 22 recommend a 'buy', four maintain a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.