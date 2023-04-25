IndusInd Bank Q4 Review: In-Line Results With Scope For Expanding Revenue Going Forward

IndusInd Bank's results for the January-March quarter of FY23 are indicative of sustained improvement at the bank post-Covid and create room for further expansion of revenues, analysts said.

The private sector lender's net profit for the quarter rose 46% year-on-year to Rs 2,043.36 crore, as compared with Rs 1,400.5 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,038.5 crore for the January–March quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 17% year-on-year and stood at Rs 4,669.46 crore.

The bank's gross non-performing asset ratio for the quarter fell eight basis points sequentially to 1.98%. Similarly, the net NPA ratio fell three basis points quarter-on-quarter and stood at 0.59%.

During the quarter, IndusInd Bank's microfinance business also saw a rebound, with disbursements jumping by 30% year-on-year to Rs 11,600 crore.

The bank's total advances for the year rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 2.9 lakh crore. IndusInd Bank's total deposits were also up 15% year-on-year at Rs 3.36 lakh crore.

Of this, current account savings account deposits were up 7% year-on-year and stood at Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

Shares of the private lender gained 1.33% to Rs 1,116.70 apiece as of 10:40 a.m., compared with 0.13% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Out of the 51 analysts tracking the company, 44 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 28.9%.