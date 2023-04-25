BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndusInd Bank Q4 Review: In-Line Results With Scope For Expanding Revenue Going Forward
IndusInd Bank Q4 Review: In-Line Results With Scope For Expanding Revenue Going Forward

The private sector lender's net profit for the quarter rose 46% year-on-year to Rs 2,043 crore.

25 Apr 2023, 9:57 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IndusInd Bank branch in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
An IndusInd Bank branch in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
IndusInd Bank's results for the January-March quarter of FY23 are indicative of sustained improvement at the bank post-Covid and create room for further expansion of revenues, analysts said.

The private sector lender's net profit for the quarter rose 46% year-on-year to Rs 2,043.36 crore, as compared with Rs 1,400.5 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,038.5 crore for the January–March quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 17% year-on-year and stood at Rs 4,669.46 crore.

The bank's gross non-performing asset ratio for the quarter fell eight basis points sequentially to 1.98%. Similarly, the net NPA ratio fell three basis points quarter-on-quarter and stood at 0.59%.

During the quarter, IndusInd Bank's microfinance business also saw a rebound, with disbursements jumping by 30% year-on-year to Rs 11,600 crore.

The bank's total advances for the year rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 2.9 lakh crore. IndusInd Bank's total deposits were also up 15% year-on-year at Rs 3.36 lakh crore.

Of this, current account savings account deposits were up 7% year-on-year and stood at Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

Shares of the private lender gained 1.33% to Rs 1,116.70 apiece as of 10:40 a.m., compared with 0.13% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Out of the 51 analysts tracking the company, 44 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 28.9%.

Here's what analysts made of IndusInd Bank's Q4 performance:

Morgan Stanley

  • Growth was fairly balanced, led by vehicle finance, other retail, and corporate lending.

  • The 34-basis-point sequential rise in deposit costs was more than offset by higher corporate loan yields.

  • Strong potential for revenue growth acceleration and credit cost moderation.

  • Maintain 'overweight' with a target price of Rs 1,525 per share.

Emkay Global

  • Management expects better margins going forward as it benefits from the rate reversal cycle and rising mix of retail assets.

  • Deposit growth has been moderate at 15% year-on-year, but the CASA ratio declined due to the loss of one large government saving account—the National Highway Authority of India.

  • Trim FY24 earnings estimates by 2%, building in slightly lower growth and higher operating expenses.

  • Maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,600 per share.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities

  • Business momentum remains strong, with lower credit costs helping profitability.

  • Delinquencies in the microlending segment rose due to exposure to eastern states.

  • Management remains confident and has indicated that the worst of the restructured book and micro-loan slippages are over.

  • Maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,102 per share.

DAM Capital

  • The bank has brought itself back on track after Covid-19's impact and corporate asset quality issues.

  • A marginal rise in slippages from the consumer book remains a key negative.

  • Strong loan growth and steady interest margins are key positives.

  • Retain 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,510 per share.

