IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Profit Rises 46%, Beats Estimates

IndusInd Bank Ltd. saw its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter rise 46% year-on-year, on higher core income and lower provisions.

The private sector lender's net profit for the quarter rose to Rs 2,043.36 crore, as compared with Rs 1,400.52 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,038.51 crore for the fourth quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 17% year-on-year and stood at Rs 4,669.46 crore. Other income for the quarter rose to Rs 2,153.6 crore, up 13% from a year ago.

Gross non-performing asset ratio for the quarter fell eight basis points sequentially to 1.98%. Similarly, net NPA ratio fell three basis points quarter-on-quarter and stood at 0.59%.

Total provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 1,030 crore, down 30% year-on-year.