IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Jumps 58%, NII Rises 18.5%

Private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd. saw its consolidated net profit rise 58% year-on-year in the quarter ended December, on account of higher core income and lower provisions.

The bank's consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY23 stood at Rs 1,963 crore, compared to Rs 1,241 crore during the same period last year.

IndusInd Bank's standalone net profit also surged 69% to Rs 1,959 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 1,885 crore for the quarter.

Consolidated net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 18.5% from a year ago and stood at Rs 4,495 crore. Other income, too, rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 1,877 crore.

Gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank, on a consolidated basis, fell by 5 basis points sequentially to 2.06%. Similarly, net NPA improved to 0.61%, as on Dec. 30, compared with 0.62% as on Sept. 30.

Provisions for the quarter fell 35.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,064 crore.