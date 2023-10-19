IndusInd Bank Q2 Results Review: Stabilising NIMs To Drive Topline Growth, Say Analysts
The lender's Q2 net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202 crore, meeting Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,239.7 crore.
IndusInd Bank Ltd. is likely to continue its growth story on the back of resilient net interest income, according to analysts, after the lender's second-quarter profit met analysts' estimates, driven by higher core income.
The private lender's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,239.7 crore for the July-Sept. quarter.
Net interest income, or core income, rose 18% from last year to Rs 5,076.7 crore in the quarter.
The bank's asset quality remained stable, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 1 basis point sequentially to 1.93%. The net NPA ratio, too, was stable, with a 1 bps decline quarter-on-quarter to 0.57% as of Sept. 30.
Shares of IndusInd Bank closed 1.04% lower at Rs 1,421 apiece on Wednesday, compared with a 0.71% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Here is what analysts had to say about IndusInd Bank Q2FY24 results:
Jefferies
Expect the bank to continue to hold on to its NIMs at 4.3% with 20% loan growth.
Expect a 21% profit CAGR over FY23–26 with a return on equity of 17%.
Tad higher corporate NPLs as a small issue rather than a structural problem.
Overall deposit growth of 14% lagged loan growth, and the bank could fund growth by utilising surplus liquidity.
The bank can build granular deposits by focusing on business owner clients, non-resident markets, home markets, wealth products and relationships.
Opex growth is at 25% due to salary hikes, and other opex growth is a drag on core PPOP growth of 10%.
Maintain a 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,800, implying a potential upside of 27%.
HSBC Global Research
Loan growth of 21% year-on-year was led by non-vehicle consumer loans and growth in microfinance.
A change in loan mix, operating leverage and lower credit costs could be levers to protect return on assets in the event that NIMs compress.
Downside risks for the bank could be an inability to accelerate deposit growth, competition pressure to increase term deposit rates materially to increase deposit growth, and a slowdown in loan growth.
Maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,680, implying a potential upside of 18%.
Emkay
Maintained NIM at 4.3% on the back of strong growth and a better portfolio.
Deposit growth is relatively moderate, at 14% YoY and 4% QoQ, leading to LDR expansion.
Management keeping its broad growth guidance range of 18–23% for FY24 unchanged, along with retailisation of assets and liabilities, should help sustain a healthy margin or core profitability.
Lower exposure to unsecured loans should make it less vulnerable to RBI intervention, if any.
Maintain a 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,825.
IDBI Capital
Asset quality remains stable, with gross NPA at 1.93% vs. 1.94% QoQ, led by higher write-offs.
MFI portfolio remains a key concern area due to the rise in GNPA at 4.52% vs. 4.39% QoQ.
cost-to-income ratio of 47% vs. 46% QoQ due to higher operating expenses.
Approval of a two-year tenure of the managing director gives visibility to the continuation of the growth strategy.
Maintain 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,675, implying a potential upside of 18%.