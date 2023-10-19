IndusInd Bank Q2 Results Review: Stabilising NIMs To Drive Topline Growth, Say Analysts

IndusInd Bank Ltd. is likely to continue its growth story on the back of resilient net interest income, according to analysts, after the lender's second-quarter profit met analysts' estimates, driven by higher core income.

The private lender's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,239.7 crore for the July-Sept. quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 18% from last year to Rs 5,076.7 crore in the quarter.

The bank's asset quality remained stable, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 1 basis point sequentially to 1.93%. The net NPA ratio, too, was stable, with a 1 bps decline quarter-on-quarter to 0.57% as of Sept. 30.

Shares of IndusInd Bank closed 1.04% lower at Rs 1,421 apiece on Wednesday, compared with a 0.71% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Here is what analysts had to say about IndusInd Bank Q2FY24 results: