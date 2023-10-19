BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndusInd Bank Q2 Results Review: Stabilising NIMs To Drive Topline Growth, Say Analysts
IndusInd Bank Q2 Results Review: Stabilising NIMs To Drive Topline Growth, Say Analysts

The lender's Q2 net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202 crore, meeting Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,239.7 crore.

19 Oct 2023, 9:10 AM IST
BQPrime
Exterior of IndusInd Bank (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

IndusInd Bank Ltd. is likely to continue its growth story on the back of resilient net interest income, according to analysts, after the lender's second-quarter profit met analysts' estimates, driven by higher core income.

The private lender's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,239.7 crore for the July-Sept. quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 18% from last year to Rs 5,076.7 crore in the quarter.

The bank's asset quality remained stable, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 1 basis point sequentially to 1.93%. The net NPA ratio, too, was stable, with a 1 bps decline quarter-on-quarter to 0.57% as of Sept. 30.

Shares of IndusInd Bank closed 1.04% lower at Rs 1,421 apiece on Wednesday, compared with a 0.71% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Here is what analysts had to say about IndusInd Bank Q2FY24 results:

Jefferies

  • Expect the bank to continue to hold on to its NIMs at 4.3% with 20% loan growth.

  • Expect a 21% profit CAGR over FY23–26 with a return on equity of 17%.

  • Tad higher corporate NPLs as a small issue rather than a structural problem.

  • Overall deposit growth of 14% lagged loan growth, and the bank could fund growth by utilising surplus liquidity.

  • The bank can build granular deposits by focusing on business owner clients, non-resident markets, home markets, wealth products and relationships.

  • Opex growth is at 25% due to salary hikes, and other opex growth is a drag on core PPOP growth of 10%.

  • Maintain a 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,800, implying a potential upside of 27%.

HSBC Global Research

  • Loan growth of 21% year-on-year was led by non-vehicle consumer loans and growth in microfinance.

  • A change in loan mix, operating leverage and lower credit costs could be levers to protect return on assets in the event that NIMs compress.

  • Downside risks for the bank could be an inability to accelerate deposit growth, competition pressure to increase term deposit rates materially to increase deposit growth, and a slowdown in loan growth.

  • Maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,680, implying a potential upside of 18%.

Emkay

  • Maintained NIM at 4.3% on the back of strong growth and a better portfolio.

  • Deposit growth is relatively moderate, at 14% YoY and 4% QoQ, leading to LDR expansion.

  • Management keeping its broad growth guidance range of 18–23% for FY24 unchanged, along with retailisation of assets and liabilities, should help sustain a healthy margin or core profitability.

  • Lower exposure to unsecured loans should make it less vulnerable to RBI intervention, if any.

  • Maintain a 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,825.

IDBI Capital

  • Asset quality remains stable, with gross NPA at 1.93% vs. 1.94% QoQ, led by higher write-offs.

  • MFI portfolio remains a key concern area due to the rise in GNPA at 4.52% vs. 4.39% QoQ.

  • cost-to-income ratio of 47% vs. 46% QoQ due to higher operating expenses.

  • Approval of a two-year tenure of the managing director gives visibility to the continuation of the growth strategy.

  • Maintain 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,675, implying a potential upside of 18%.

