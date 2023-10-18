IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 22% On Higher Core Income, Lower Provisions
The bank's Q2 net profit rose 22% YoY to Rs 2,202.2 crore, in line with Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,239.65 crore.
IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter, meeting analysts' estimates.
The private lender's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202.16 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,239.65 crore for the July–September quarter.
The lender's net interest income, or core income, rose 18% from last year to Rs 5,076.73 crore in the quarter. Other income rose 13.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,281.90 crore.
Net interest margin for the quarter stood at 4.29%, up 5 basis points against 4.24% for Q2 FY23.
Asset quality for the lender remained stable, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 1 basis point sequentially to 1.93% as of Sept. 30. The net NPA ratio too was stable, with a 1 bps decline quarter-on-quarter to 0.57%.
The cost of funds rose by 101 basis points to 5.40% as against 4.41% for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Operating expenses rose 25% year-on-year for the quarter to Rs 3,450 crore.
The current account savings account ratio for the bank for the quarter ended September is 39%, as compared with 42% in the same quarter last year.
Provisions for the quarter fell 14.7% from a year ago to Rs 973.81 crore.
The capital adequacy ratio as of Sept. 30 stood at 18.21%, as compared with 18.01% in the same period a year ago.