BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 22% On Higher Core Income, Lower Provisions
ADVERTISEMENT

IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 22% On Higher Core Income, Lower Provisions

The bank's Q2 net profit rose 22% YoY to Rs 2,202.2 crore, in line with Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,239.65 crore.

18 Oct 2023, 4:28 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Exterior of IndusInd Bank (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Exterior of IndusInd Bank (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter, meeting analysts' estimates.

The private lender's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202.16 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,239.65 crore for the July–September quarter.

The lender's net interest income, or core income, rose 18% from last year to Rs 5,076.73 crore in the quarter. Other income rose 13.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,281.90 crore.

Net interest margin for the quarter stood at 4.29%, up 5 basis points against 4.24% for Q2 FY23.

Asset quality for the lender remained stable, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 1 basis point sequentially to 1.93% as of Sept. 30. The net NPA ratio too was stable, with a 1 bps decline quarter-on-quarter to 0.57%.

The cost of funds rose by 101 basis points to 5.40% as against 4.41% for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Operating expenses rose 25% year-on-year for the quarter to Rs 3,450 crore.

The current account savings account ratio for the bank for the quarter ended September is 39%, as compared with 42% in the same quarter last year.

Provisions for the quarter fell 14.7% from a year ago to Rs 973.81 crore.

The capital adequacy ratio as of Sept. 30 stood at 18.21%, as compared with 18.01% in the same period a year ago.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT