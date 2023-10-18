IndusInd Bank Q2 Profit Rises, Wipro Revenue Falls — Earnings Wrap

IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analysts' estimates.

The private lender's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202.2 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,239.7 crore for the July–September quarter.

Growth outlook for Q3 remains reasonably strong with festive demand driving growth in cars and two-wheeler loans, said Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer of IndusInd Bank, in a call with reporters after the earnings release.