IndusInd Bank Q2 Profit Rises, Wipro Revenue Falls — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Wednesday.
IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analysts' estimates.
The private lender's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 2,202.2 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,239.7 crore for the July–September quarter.
Growth outlook for Q3 remains reasonably strong with festive demand driving growth in cars and two-wheeler loans, said Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer of IndusInd Bank, in a call with reporters after the earnings release.
Wipro Ltd.'s revenue shrunk for the third straight quarter as “slower for longer” demand as well as weakness in consulting business weighed on the top line.
Revenue of India’s fourth largest IT services firm fell 1.38% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 22,516 crore in the second quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 22,919.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours:
Bandhan Bank Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
Net profit up 3.45 times YoY at Rs 721.16 crore vs Rs 209.27 crore.
Net interest income up 11% YoY at Rs 2,443.36 crore vs Rs 2,193 crore.
Gross NPA: 7.32% vs 6.76% (QoQ).
Net NPA: 2.32% vs 2.18% (QoQ).
NIM at 7.2% vs 7.0% (YoY).
Persistent System Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.89% at Rs 2,411.67 crore vs Rs 2,321.17 crore .
EBIT up 11% at Rs 330.77 crore vs Rs 297.99 crore.
Margin at 13.71% vs 12.83%.
Net profit up 15.08% at Rs 263.27 crore vs Rs 228.77 crore.
IndusInd Bank Q2 FY24 (Consolidated)
Net profit up 22% YoY at Rs 2,202.16 crore vs Rs 1,805.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,239.65 crore).
Net interest income up 18% YoY at Rs 5,076.73 crore vs Rs 4,302.05 crore.
Gross NPA at 1.93% vs 1.94% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.57% vs 0.58% (QoQ).
NIM at 4.29% vs 4.24% (YoY).
Wipro Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.39% at Rs 2,2515.9 crore vs Rs 2,2831 crore.
EBIT down 11.26% at Rs 3,075.7 crore vs Rs 3,465.6 crore.
Margin at 13.66% vs 15.17%.
Net profit down 14.41% at Rs 2,267.3 crore vs Rs 2,649.1 crore.
UTI Asset Management Co. Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income down 1.34% at Rs 311.42 crore vs Rs 315.63 crore.
Net profit up 13.53% at Rs 134.42 crore vs Rs 118.4 crore.
AUM up 16.89% YoY at Rs 16.89 lakh crore vs 14.45 lakh crore.
5paisa Capital Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 21.06% at Rs 96.9 crore vs Rs 80.04 crore.
Net profit up 76.45% at Rs 19.04 crore vs Rs 10.79 crore.
IIFL Finance Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 3.76% at Rs 1,080.53 crore vs Rs 1,041.36 crore.
Net profit down 37.99% at Rs 136.7 crore vs Rs 220.47 crore.
Loan AUM up 32% YoY at Rs 73,066 crore vs Rs 55,303 crore.
Gross NPA at 1.8% vs 1.8% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1% vs 1.1% (QoQ).
Bajaj Auto Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 5.63% at Rs 10,777.27 crore vs Rs 10,202.77 crore.
Ebitda up 21.27% at Rs 2,132.85 crore vs Rs 1,758.74 crore.
Margin at 19.79% vs 17.23%.
Net profit up 20% at Rs 1,836.14 crore vs Rs 1,530 crore.
Titagarh Rail Systems Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 54.08% at Rs 935.45 crore vs Rs 607.11 crore.
Ebitda up 108.97% at Rs 115.08 crore vs Rs 55.07 crore.
Margin at 12.3% vs 9.07%.
Net profit up 56.9% at Rs 70.59 crore vs Rs 44.99 crore.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income up 12.22% at Rs 5,049.2 crore vs Rs 4,499.03 crore.
Net profit down 2.24% at Rs 577.27 crore vs Rs 590.53 crore.
Margin stood at 11.8% versus 11.3%.
Claim ratio at 70.7% versus 72.8%.
LTIMindtree Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.33% at Rs 8,905.4 crore vs Rs 8,702.1 crore.
EBIT down 1.91% at Rs 1,423.1 crore vs Rs 1,450.8 crore.
Margin at 15.98% vs 16.67%.
Net profit up 0.86% at Rs 1,162.3 crore vs Rs 1,152.3 crore.
RPG Life Sciences Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 13.94% at Rs 153.58 crore vs Rs 134.79 crore.
Ebitda up 25.42% at Rs 37.29 crore vs Rs 29.73 crore.
Margin at 24.28% vs 22.05%.
Net profit up 29.49% at Rs 25.86 crore vs Rs 19.97 crore.
Shoppers Stop Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.6% at Rs 1,039.12 crore vs Rs 1,012.74 crore.
Ebitda down 2.19% at Rs 160.92 crore vs Rs 164.52 crore.
Margin at 15.48% vs 16.24%.
Net profit down 83.14% at Rs 2.73 crore vs Rs 16.2 crore.
Oracle Financial Services Software Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.23% at Rs 1,444.48 crore vs Rs 1,462.42 crore.
EBIT down 10.6% at Rs 539.1 crore vs Rs 603.01 crore.
Margin at 37.32% vs 41.23%.
Net profit down 16.67% at Rs 417.44 crore vs Rs 500.98 crore.