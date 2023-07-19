IndusInd Bank Q1 Results Review: Earnings In Line, Loan Growth Momentum To Continue

IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s healthy first-quarter earnings were in-line with market expectations, mainly driven by high core income and lower provisions, according to analysts.

The private lender’s first-quarter profit rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 2,124.5 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This is marginally higher than the Bloomberg estimate of a net profit of Rs 2,094.6 crore. Net interest income increased 18% to Rs 4,867 crore.

The bank’s asset quality was steady. The gross non-performing asset ratio fell sequentially to 1.94% quarter-on-quarter, whereas, the net NPA ratio remained flat at 0.58% when compared with 0.59% as of March 31.

Here is what analysts said about IndusInd Bank's Q1FY24 results: