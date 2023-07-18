IndusInd Bank, Polycab India, CIE Automotive Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

IndusInd Bank Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Tuesday.

The private sector lender is likely to post a net profit of Rs 2,094.6 crore and revenue of Rs 6,766.5 crore year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Polycab India Ltd. will also report its first-quarter earnings on July 18. Revenue is expected to be Rs 3,139.2 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 269.5 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

L&T Technology Services Ltd. is expected to clock a revenue of Rs 2,327.9 and a net profit of Rs 309.8 year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 463.1 crore and revenue of Rs 2,463.6 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 400 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 44.1 crore and revenue of Rs 599.4 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

CIE Automotive India Ltd. is expected to post a net profit of Rs 226.6 crore and revenue of Rs 2,396.2 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd., Mishtann Foods Ltd., Network18 Media and Investments Ltd., and TV18 Broadcast Ltd. will also report their results for the quarter ended June on Tuesday.