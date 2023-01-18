IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems, Rallis India Q3 Results Today—Earning Estimates

IndusInd Bank Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Central Bank of India and Rallis India Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December on Wednesday.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., CCL Products (India) Ltd., Alok Industries Ltd., PSP Projects Ltd., Stylam Industries Ltd., Surya Roshni Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd. will also release their earnings.

IndusInd Bank is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 1,885.17 crore, as per Bloomberg consensus. Its net interest income is expected to stand at Rs 4,734 crore, while revenue is estimated at Rs 6,667.5 crore.

The gross non-performing asset ratio is expected to be 1.95%, with provisions for the quarter pegged at Rs 1,100 crore. Operating income of the bank is likely to be Rs 3,766 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. The bank is expected to report NPAs worth Rs 5,377 crore.