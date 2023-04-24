IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
IndusInd Bank is expected to see substantial growth in net profit on the back of better loan growth and lower provisions.
Private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd., software major Persistent Systems Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd. and others will announce their earnings for the quarter and year ended March 2023 on Monday.
IndusInd Bank, the fifth largest private bank in the nation, is expected to see substantial growth in net profit on the back of better loan growth and lower provisions during the quarter under review.
The bank is expected to see revenue rise 18.3% year-on-year during the March quarter to Rs 6,970 crore, according to analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg. Profit for the period is estimated to rise to Rs 2,119.75 crore from Rs 1,400.64 crore recorded in the year-ago period.
Here Are The Estimates Of Earnings From Major Companies Scheduled For Today:
Bank of Maharashtra, Century Textiles and Industries Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., NELCO Ltd., Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. will also announce their results on Monday.