IndusInd Bank, Persistent Systems Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd., software major Persistent Systems Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd. and others will announce their earnings for the quarter and year ended March 2023 on Monday.

IndusInd Bank, the fifth largest private bank in the nation, is expected to see substantial growth in net profit on the back of better loan growth and lower provisions during the quarter under review.

The bank is expected to see revenue rise 18.3% year-on-year during the March quarter to Rs 6,970 crore, according to analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg. Profit for the period is estimated to rise to Rs 2,119.75 crore from Rs 1,400.64 crore recorded in the year-ago period.