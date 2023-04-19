IndusInd Bank Inks $100 Million Pact With JBIC

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank said on Wednesday it has entered into a $100 million long-term loan agreement with JBIC to facilitate Indian entities interested in buying Japanese construction equipment.

As per an official statement, the financing is being done through a special agreement signed with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) by the lender's branch in the Gift City.

The lender has entered into a $100 million long-term loan agreement with JBIC, and the funds thus raised will be used by IndusInd Bank to foster the growth of Japanese construction equipment companies in India through need-based credit facilities, it said.

Japan's Mizuho Bank, Shizuoka Bank, Singapore, and Joyo Bank of Japan will also co-finance this facility, it said.

IndusInd Bank will provide credit facilities to companies that comprise the supply chain of the Japanese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India, it added.

The programme will cover the component suppliers and dealers of the selected Japanese OEMs and the final buyers of the construction machinery manufactured by those companies, as specified.

The bank's managing director and chief executive, Sumant Kathpalia, said its commercial vehicle finance division is one of the largest financiers of Japanese OEMs in India at present, and the bank is aiming to increase its market share through the tie-up.

The funds raised will be used to finance companies that are engaged in strengthening infrastructure.