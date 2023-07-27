Indus Towers Q1 Net Profit Rises Nearly Three-Fold To Rs 1,348 Crore

"We are pleased to have delivered a solid operational performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2024, with the highest quarterly tower additions in our history. The steady collections have aided our financial performance. With the 5G rollouts by operators and network expansion of a major customer progressing at speed, Indus Towers is also keeping pace to capture the growth opportunity and create long-term value," Indus Towers Managing Director and CEO Prachur Sah said.