Indulgent Personal Loan Borrowers Face A Moment Of Reckoning

This is the "exuberance" in consumer credit, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the FIBAC event, calling the increase in risk weight is a pre-emptive measure and lenders must stress-test their loan books.

At least, anecdotal evidence suggests the governor's caution is warranted.

Ayush Yadav, a 21-year-old student based out of Bengaluru, took multiple small-ticket loans from January this year from two fintech platforms. He pays an interest rate as high as 55% per annum.

While he can take a loan up to Rs 10,000 only at such convenience, he will not be able to afford another such personal loan if the interest rates increase too much, Yadav said. A loan exceeding Rs 10,000 would require him to provide salary slips, which he cannot furnish.

Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of BankBazaar, suggests borrowers must cut down on discretionary spending and use savings to repay the loan.

"Small-ticket personal loans will become harder to find because the cost of capital is going up on them," Shetty said. "Consumers with a credit score below 750, who want to take a small-ticket personal loan, the supply is going to shrink for them."

Das has also stressed upon the need to account for risks while pricing of such loans. While most bankers say that the risk assets are adequately priced to bear the extent of build-up in stress in unsecured credit, some hold a different view.

Inappropriate pricing of risk assets is a "little alarming," according to PR Seshadri, CEO of the South Indian Bank Ltd. This points at a possibility of increase in lending rates. In the September quarter, the South Indian Bank's personal loan book grew 48% year-on-year to Rs 2,107 crore.

"We need to be paid for the risk that you are taking," Seshadri said. "We believe that in certain categories, the pricing is not appropriate."

"In terms of convenience, personal loans will always grow quickly," the South Indian Bank CEO said. "But the growth rate in personal loans across the sector will moderate."