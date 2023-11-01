Indraprastha Gas Q2 Results: Profit Rises, Revenue Misses Estimates

Indrapratha Gas Ltd.'s second quarter profit rose 5.9%, beating analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit increased to Rs 552.7 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 519.2 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's board also declared a 200% interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, of face Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024. The record date for the same is Nov. 15.