Indoco Remedies Receives EIR From USFDA For Goa Facility

Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Wednesday said it has received an establishment inspection report from the U.S. health regulator for its Goa-based plant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issues an EIR on the closure of an inspection of an establishment.

The company has received an EIR with Voluntary Action Indicated status from the USFDA for its facility for solid dosages (Plant I) located in Verna, Goa, Indoco Remedies said in a regulatory filing.

As per USFDA, a VAI means that objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.