Indo-U.S. Trade Policy Forum To Meet On Jan. 11 In Washington

The 12th TPF meeting was held on November 23, 2021, after a gap of four years here.

'Working groups were re-activated after the last ministerial. TPF is a platform for continuous engagement between two countries in the area of trade and to further the trade and investment relations between the two countries. Both countries are looking forward to the meeting and confident of making progress on the trade issues,' the ministry said.

The meeting was deferred earlier in November last year due to local elections in both countries.

In last year's meeting, India had asked for the restoration of GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) benefits to Indian exporters on which the US side had stated that this could be considered.

To further promote trade, the two sides had expressed an intent to continue to work together on resolving outstanding trade issues as some of these require additional engagement to reach convergence in the near future.