Individual Taxpayers With Income Marginally Over Rs 7 Lakh To Get Relief Under New Tax Regime

In a relief to taxpayers opting for the new tax regime, individuals earning marginally higher income than the no-tax ceiling of Rs 7 lakh will pay tax only on the differential income after the government amended the Finance Bill.

The Finance Bill 2023, passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday, has proposed marginal relief to taxpayers under the new tax regime.

Explaining the provision, the finance ministry said under the new tax regime with effect from April 1, if a taxpayer has an annual income of Rs 7 lakh, they pay no tax. But if they have income of Rs 7,00,100 they pays tax of 25,010.

Thus an additional income of Rs 100 leads to a tax of Rs 25,010.