IndInfravit Completes Acquisition Of 4 Brookfield Road Projects For $1 Billion

IndInfravit Trust (IndInfravit) on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of four operational road projects from the funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management in an all-cash transaction valued at around $1 billion.

The announcement follows the June 10, 2022, agreement that IndInfravit Trust executed with BIF India Holdings and Kinetic Holdings, both companies owned by the funds managed by Brookfield, to purchase five operational road projects.

However, on completion, it has picked up four assets: the Simhapuri Motorway, Rayalseema Motorway, Mumbai-Nashik Motorway, and Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Company.

The acquisition of the fifth asset, namely Gorakhpur Infrastructure Company, is pending regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of certain other conditions set out under the agreement, the company said in a statement.

The funding for the acquisition was provided through a rupee term loan, the issue of non-convertible debentures, and the preferential issue of units to the unitholders, namely, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS Infrastructure.

The acquired portfolio comprises three toll road assets and one annuity road asset located in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar, with around 2,300 lane kilometres.

This platform-level acquisition is one of the largest in the domestic road sector in recent times and is in line with IndInfravit's growth strategy. It is a testament to the continuing investor interest in the sector.

After this, IndInfravit's portfolio comprises projects with 7,300 lane kilometres across eight states and strengthens its position as one of the leading infrastructure investment trusts in the country, said Pawan Kant, chief executive officer of LTIDPL IndvIT Services, which is the investment manager for IndInfravit Trust.

The company is backed by global investors such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (Omers Infrastructure), and Allianz Capital Partners.

While Ambit Capital was the financial adviser to IndInfravit, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was the legal adviser.

IndInfravit Trust was among the first to be listed on a private placement basis on the NSE and BSE in May 2018 and is one of the largest Invits in the roads sector with a network of around 7,300 lane kilometres. It operates and maintains 17 BOT/annuity road assets across eight states.

The trust was set up by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects as the sponsor.