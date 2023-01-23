IndiGrid To Acquire Khargone Transmission At About Rs 1,500 Crore
The acquisition will be for a cash consideration of an enterprise value not exceeding Rs 1,497.5 crore, according to a BSE filing.
India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) will acquire a 100% equity stake in Khargone Transmission at an enterprise value of about Rs 1,497.5 crore.
IndiGrid signed a share purchase agreement on Jan. 21, 2023, for the acquisition of a 100% shareholding and economic interest, in one or more tranches, in Khargone Transmission Ltd from Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd (one of the Sponsor of IndiGrid), it stated.
The completion of the acquisition would depend upon "receipt of Unitholders" consent, regulatory and other relevant approvals as well as completion of contractual obligations, it explained.
The Khargone Transmission was incorporated on Nov. 28, 2015.
The transmission project was awarded by the Ministry of Power for a 35-year period from the scheduled commercial operation date, on a BOOM basis.
The project has 6 elements. The project has one substation element, three transmission line elements, one LILO element and one line bay. The project is located in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
The project was envisaged with the objective to improve power supply and grid reliability by delivering 1320MW of thermal power from Khargone power plant to consumers in the domestic, commercial, agricultural, and industrial segments in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.