IndiGrid Q1 Net Profit Rises 29% To Rs 107 Crore

The Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd. acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust approved the declaration of Q1 FY24 distribution of Rs 3.45 per unit comprising Rs 3.1759 per unit in the form of interest, Rs 0.0611 per unit in the form of dividend, Rs 0.2010 per unit in the form of principal payment and Rs 0.0120 in the form of other income, the company said.