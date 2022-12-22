IndiGrid, GR Infraprojects Partner For Power Transmission Bids Worth Rs 5,000 Crore

Shah, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGrid, said in the statement, "The partnership stands to benefit from GRIL's strengths of execution and developmental capabilities on the ground and synergies from IndiGrid's operational portfolio. This partnership is in line with our strategy to acquire value accretive operational transmission assets."

Additionally, "the expansion works received across few existing assets of IndiGrid aggregating to Rs 230 crore on Regulated Tariff Mechanism basis, enables us to leverage our operational and developmental capabilities and contribute towards sustainable increase in the distribution per unit", he stated.