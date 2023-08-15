IndiGo's Gangwal Family To Sell Stake Worth $450 Million Via Block Deal
The promoter family of IndiGo will offer the shares at a floor price of Rs 2,400 each, a 5.8% discount to Friday's closing price.
The promoters of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Rakesh Gangwal and Shobha Gangwal, will sell up to 1.56 crore shares worth $450 million, or Rs 3,744 crore, through a block deal on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The promoter family of India's largest airline IndiGo will offer the shares at a floor price of Rs 2,400 each, a 5.8% discount to Friday's closing price, according to the term sheet seen by BQ Prime.
The shares of InterGlobe closed 1.32% higher at Rs 2,549.1 per share on Monday. The Indian markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Independence Day celebration.
IndiGo's Co-Founder and Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director Rakesh Gangwal had tendered his resignation from the board with immediate effect, according to a Feb. 18 exchange filing.
Gangwal, who had been a shareholder for 15 years, then said that his current intention is to slowly reduce his equity stake in the company over the next five or more years. "While new investors should benefit from the potential future growth in the company's share price, a gradual reduction of my stake should also allow me to benefit from some of the upside," he said.