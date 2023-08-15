IndiGo's Gangwal Family To Sell Stake Worth $450 Million Via Block Deal

IndiGo's Co-Founder and Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director Rakesh Gangwal had tendered his resignation from the board with immediate effect, according to a Feb. 18 exchange filing.

Gangwal, who had been a shareholder for 15 years, then said that his current intention is to slowly reduce his equity stake in the company over the next five or more years. "While new investors should benefit from the potential future growth in the company's share price, a gradual reduction of my stake should also allow me to benefit from some of the upside," he said.