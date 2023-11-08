IndiGo's Fresh Engine Troubles May Push Airfares Even Higher

The troubles with Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines never seem to end, and IndiGo is almost always caught on the receiving end.

Pratt & Whitney, one of the few aircraft engine manufacturers around the globe, developed a new technology in the Geared Turbo Fan engines, one of the two engine choices for airlines to power their A320neo aircraft, the workhorse of Indian aviation. IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and Air India Express operate a large number of A320neo aircraft in India.

Pratt & Whitney promises a 20% fuel and emissions savings per trip with GTF powered aircraft, and in the aviation business, every drop of fuel savings is targeted. In 2018, PW said that three Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Go Air (now Go First) and (now defunct) Air Costa, had ordered over 600 GTF engines, about 10% of the global order book for the engine then.