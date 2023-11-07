Indigo To Ground Around Three Dozen Aircraft Amid P&W Engine Issues

Indigo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., expects aircraft in the mid-thirties range to be grounded in the fourth quarter due to accelerated engine removals.

The airline recently received information on the powder metal issue from Pratt & Whitney and anticipates Aircraft on Ground in the range of mid-thirties in Q4 due to accelerated engine removals, it said in its exchange filing.

These groundings will be incremental to the current AoGs, the airline said.

Last week, the country's largest airline said there would be more grounding of aircraft due to the Pratt & Whitney engine issues and that it was taking a range of mitigating measures.