IndiGo To Levy Fuel Charge As ATF Prices Surge

Budget airline IndiGo announced on Thursday that it will levy a fuel charge on domestic and international routes starting Oct. 6 to offset rising jet fuel prices.

"The decision follows the significant increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, which have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month," the airline said in a statement.

ATF accounts for a substantial portion of an airline's operating expenses, necessitating a fare adjustment to address such a cost surge, it noted.