IndiGo Flight Enters Pakistan Airspace Due To Bad Weather
The deviation was well-coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar's air traffic control via telephone, the company said.
An IndiGo flight travelling to Ahmedabad in Gujarat from Amritsar in Punjab was diverted into Pakistan airspace owing to bad weather on Sunday.
"IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather," according to a statement issued by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent of IndiGo.
"The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation," IndiGo said.
On June 6, a flight operated by Air India, flight AI 173 from Delhi to San Francisco, was diverted and then grounded at Magadan in Russia due to a mid-air glitch in one of the Boeing aircraft engines.
The flight was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members on board. The airline arranged a ferry flight for the passengers and crew which landed in San Francisco on Jun. 8.