IndiGo Expects Higher Airfares To Offset A Spike In Costs After Fresh Engine Issues

Passengers may have to bear the brunt of higher aircraft groundings at IndiGo as increased operational costs for the country’s dominant airline may lead to a jump in airfares.

The budget carrier operated by Interglobe Aviation Ltd., which had a domestic market share of 63.4% in September, will have to replace these planes with less fuel-efficient and costlier-to-lease aircraft, while it continues to pay lease rentals on nearly 80 grounded aircraft.

But the airline expects higher profitability, in a market with limited seating capacity, to offset the increased costs.

“Overall, it should be a net neutral in terms of the increased cost being offset by the demand that we see and the shortage of capacity which is going to reflect even in the yields and the RASK,” Gaurav Negi, chief financial officer at the company, told investors on the call to discuss its performance in the second quarter.

RASK is revenue per available seat kilometres, which is a measure of sales generated through one seat. Yield is for measuring the airline’s profitability per seat.