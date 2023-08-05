IndiGo Commences Non-Stop Flight To Nairobi

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndiGo Commences Non-Stop Flight To Nairobi
IndiGo now flies to 27 international destinations and 105 overall destinations as part of its network, the airline said in a statement.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IndiGo aircraft. (Source Company website)</p></div>
An IndiGo aircraft. (Source Company website)

No-frills airline IndiGo on Saturday commenced its air services to the African market with the launch of a non-stop flight to Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya.

Flight services to Nairobi will open doors further into the African continent for IndiGo, it said.

Nairobi, the gateway to Africa's magnificent safaris, offers an exhilarating journey where wildlife encounters and pulsating nightlife take centre stage, IndiGo said.

