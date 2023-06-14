Indication To Ban Three Types Of Online Games On Expected Lines, Says Industry

Initial indications on the self-regulation framework for online gaming are in line with the expectations of the industry and sector experts.

Self-regulatory organisations, according to online gaming rules amended in April, will determine whether a real-money game is permissible or not. Such games are those where the player makes a deposit in cash or kind, with the expectation of winnings, also in cash or kind.

On the sidelines of the G20 Digital Economy working group meeting in Pune, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the media that a framework has been put together for online gaming regulation.

Explaining the broad contours, Chandrasekhar told ANI that three types of online games will be banned.

"For the first time we have prepared a framework regarding online gaming, where we will not allow three types of games in the country — games that involve betting, or are harmful to the user and those that involve a factor of addiction, will be banned in the country...There are no two opinions on the subject," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister's statement is in line with conditions and specifications already laid out for online games in the IT Rules, according to Roland Lander, chief executive officer of the All India Gaming Federation.

"...Games that involve a betting component, cause user harm and are addictive are the kinds of games that the recently announced IT Rules aims to regulate and clamp down on. The games that will be directly affected are games of chance, or betting and gambling games, such as those that are being offered illegally in India, by offshore online gambling operators," he told BQ.

Currently, the rules don't delve into the debate of games of skill versus games of chance. Further clarifications will be keenly watched.

Asish Philip Abraham, partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys, hopes that the rules introduced will continue to follow the established jurisprudence by the Supreme Court, with respect to the determination of games of skill.

"Any deviation from established principles will lead to multiple litigations and also impact innovation of games in the sector," he said.