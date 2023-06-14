India's WPI Stays In Deflation Zone, Falls 3.48% In May
India's wholesale prices declined for the second straight month in May, led by a fall in prices across all major categories.
The Wholesale Price Index declined 3.48% year-on-year in May compared to a fall of 0.92% in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.
The gauge fell 0.86% over the previous month.
Retail inflation, too, moderated in May to hit a 25-month low of 4.25%.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—was -2.97%, compared with -2.42% in April.
Primary-article inflation was -1.79% against1.6% in the previous month.
Inflation in food articles rose 1.5% compared to 3.5% in the previous month.
Vegetables inflation fell 20.1% compared with a fall of 1.5% in the preceding month.
Inflation in non-food articles was at -9.6%, against -6.6% in the previous month.
Fuel and power inflation stood at -9.2% compared with 0.9% in April.