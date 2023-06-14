India's WPI Stays In Deflation Zone, Falls 3.48% In May

India's wholesale prices contracted for the second straight month in May, led by a fall in prices across all major categories.

The Wholesale Price Index declined 3.48% year-on-year in May compared to a fall of 0.92% in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

The gauge fell 0.86% over the previous month.

Retail inflation, too, moderated in May to hit a 25-month low of 4.25%.