India's WPI Inflation Falls To Lowest In 21 Months
India’s WPI Inflation fell to 5.85% in November compared with 8.39% in October.
India’s wholesale inflation fell to its lowest level since February 2021 as prices declined across commodities.
Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, stood at 5.85% in November compared to 8.39% in October, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
The gauge fell 0.3% over the previous month.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—stood at 3.6% in November compared with 4.4% in October.
Primary articles inflation stood at 5.52% against 11.04% in the previous month.
Inflation in food articles was at 1.1% versus 8.33% the previous month.
Vegetables inflation fell 20.1% compared with a rise of 17.61% in the preceding month.
Inflation in non-food articles was 7.5% against 9.24% in the previous month.
Fuel and power inflation stood at 17.4% in November against 23.17% in October.