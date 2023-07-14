India's WPI Deflation Widens To Near Eight-Year Low In June

India's wholesale prices contracted for the third straight month in June, led by a continuing fall in the prices of manufactured products.

The Wholesale Price index declined 4.18% in June 2023, compared to a fall of 3.48% in May, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday. WPI inflation was the lowest since October 2015, when it had fallen by 4.76%.

The gauge fell 0.4% over the previous month.