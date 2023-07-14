BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's WPI Deflation Widens To Near Eight-Year Low In June
ADVERTISEMENT

India's WPI Deflation Widens To Near Eight-Year Low In June

The Wholesale Price index declined 4.18% in June 2023, compared to a fall of 3.48% in May. It was lowest since October 2015.

14 Jul 2023, 12:41 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

India's wholesale prices contracted for the third straight month in June, led by a continuing fall in the prices of manufactured products.

The Wholesale Price index declined 4.18% in June 2023, compared to a fall of 3.48% in May, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday. WPI inflation was the lowest since October 2015, when it had fallen by 4.76%.

The gauge fell 0.4% over the previous month.

WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)

  • Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—stood at -2.71% compared with -2.97% in May.

  • Primary-article inflation stood at -2.88% in June, against -1.8% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in food articles rose 1.32%, compared with a rise of 1.51% in the previous month.

  • Vegetable inflation fell 22%, compared with a fall of 20.1% in the preceding month. However, cereals, paddy, pulses, and wheat saw a rise.

  • Inflation in non-food articles was at -9.72%, compared to -9.56% in the previous month.

  • Fuel and power inflation stood at -12.63%, compared with -9.17% in May.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT