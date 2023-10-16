WPI Deflation: India's Wholesale Prices Contract For Sixth Straight Month In September

India's wholesale prices contracted for the sixth straight month, but at a decelerating pace in September.

The Wholesale Price Index contracted 0.26% year-on-year in September, compared to 0.52% in August, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

The gauge fell 0.59% over the previous month.

Retail inflation, too, moderated to a three-month low of 5.02% in September.