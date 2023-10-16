WPI Deflation: India's Wholesale Prices Contract For Sixth Straight Month In September
The Wholesale Price Index contracted 0.26% in September, amidst a sharp swing in vegetable prices.
India's wholesale prices contracted for the sixth straight month, but at a decelerating pace in September.
The Wholesale Price Index contracted 0.26% year-on-year in September, compared to 0.52% in August, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
The gauge fell 0.59% over the previous month.
Retail inflation, too, moderated to a three-month low of 5.02% in September.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—was -1.34%, compared with -2.37% in August.
Primary-article inflation was 3.7% against 2.37% in the previous month.
Inflation in food articles rose 3.35% compared to 10.6% in the previous month.
Vegetable inflation fell 15%, compared with a rise of 48.39% in the preceding month.
Inflation in non-food articles was at -2.38%, against -7.02% in the previous month.
Fuel and power inflation stood at -3.35%, compared with -6.03% in August.