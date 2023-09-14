India's Wholesale Price Continues In A Deflationary Zone In August
The wholesale price index contracted 0.52% in August against a 1.36% decline in July
India's wholesale prices contracted for the fifth straight month in August, led by lower food prices.
The wholesale price index contracted 0.52% in August against a 1.36% decline in July, according to data released by the Office of Economic Adviser on Wednesday.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
The wholesale price index for manufactured products, the largest component of the index, saw a decline of 2.4%, compared with a deflation of 2.51% in the previous month.
The WPI inflation in primary articles grew 6.3%, compared with a rise of 7.6% in the previous month.
The WPI food article inflation in August stood at 10.6% against 14.3% in July. While potatoes saw deflation, wholesale inflation in onions rose to 31.4%, compared to 7.1% a month ago.
Wholesale prices in the fuel segment declined to 6%, compared to 12.8% in July.