BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's Wholesale Inflation Eases To 29-Month Low In March
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To 29-Month Low In March

Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, stood at 1.34% in March 2023, compared to 3.85% in February.

17 Apr 2023, 12:50 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India. (Source: Reuters/ Rupak De Chowdhuri)</p></div>
A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India. (Source: Reuters/ Rupak De Chowdhuri)
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s wholesale inflation fell to its lowest level since October 2020, led by a decline across commodities.

Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, stood at 1.34% in March 2023, compared to 3.85% in February, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)

  • Inflation in manufactured products— the largest component of the index— fell by 0.77%, compared with a rise of 3.85% in February.

  • Primary-article inflation stood at 2.4% against 3.28% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in food articles rose 5.48%, compared to a rise of 3.81%.

  • Vegetables inflation fell 2.22%, compared with a fall of 21.53% in the preceding month.

  • Inflation in non-food articles fell by 4.63%, against a rise of 0.12% in the previous month.

  • Fuel and power inflation stood at 8.96% compared with 14.82% in February.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT