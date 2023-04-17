India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To 29-Month Low In March
Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, stood at 1.34% in March 2023, compared to 3.85% in February.
India’s wholesale inflation fell to its lowest level since October 2020, led by a decline across commodities.
Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, stood at 1.34% in March 2023, compared to 3.85% in February, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products— the largest component of the index— fell by 0.77%, compared with a rise of 3.85% in February.
Primary-article inflation stood at 2.4% against 3.28% in the previous month.
Inflation in food articles rose 5.48%, compared to a rise of 3.81%.
Vegetables inflation fell 2.22%, compared with a fall of 21.53% in the preceding month.
Inflation in non-food articles fell by 4.63%, against a rise of 0.12% in the previous month.
Fuel and power inflation stood at 8.96% compared with 14.82% in February.