India's True Digital Makeover In 2023 Will Hinge On Connecting The Last Mile

We’re on the cusp of history being made. In the new year, we will see the actualisation of the technological advancements the industry has been striving for—an inter-connected economy of experience.

As we stand on the brink of the next digital evolution, a ‘super app’ or an ‘everything app’ is no longer a myth. The Swiss-Knife theory that super apps are convenience-led ecosystems will stand true when each industry witnesses one that meets the requirements of its customers.

This trending phenomenon—a response to generations of smartphone survivors that demand mobile-first experiences and conveniences—will transform the way businesses have operated over the years.

We are walking into this hyper-digital world with a strong sense of community, merging technology and people. It seems that every conversation we have about the future of our businesses centres around automation, artificial intelligence, chatbots et al. However, what has really changed is the thought of being digital-only.