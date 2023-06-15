ADVERTISEMENT
India's Trade Deficit Widens To $22.1 Billion In May
The merchandise trade deficit widened to $22.1 billion in May, compared to $15.2 billion in April
India's trade deficit widened in May as exports fell at a faster rate than imports.
The merchandise trade deficit widened to $22.1 billion in May, compared to $15.2 billion in April, according to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Merchandise exports fell by 10.2% year-on-year to $35 billion in May 2023.
Merchandise imports fell by 9.7% year-on-year to $57.1 billion in May 2023.
Month-on-month, exports rose by 0.9% in May, while imports rose by 14.4%.
