India's Trade Deficit Widens To $22.1 Billion In May

India's trade deficit widened in May as exports fell at a faster rate than imports.The merchandise trade deficit widened to $22.1 billion in May, compared to $15.2 billion in April, according to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.Merchandise exports fell by 10.2% year-on-year to $35 billion in May 2023.Merchandise imports fell by 9.7% year-on-year to $57.1 billion in May 2023.Month-on-month, exports rose by 0.9%...