India's Trade Deficit Narrows To $20.1 Billion In June As Exports, Imports Decline

India's trade deficit modestly narrowed in June as both exports and imports declined amid a slowdown in major world economies.

The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $20.1 billion in June from $22.1 billion in May, according to a press briefing held by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Merchandise exports fell by 22% year-on-year to $33 billion in June 2023.

Merchandise imports declined by 17.5% year-on-year to $53.1 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports fell by 5.7%, while imports declined by 7%.

Services trade was largely flat on an annual basis, with exports at $27.1 billion and imports at $15.9 billion. As such, the overall trade deficit in June came in at $8.9 billion, down from $10.4 billion last month and $10.9 billion a year ago.