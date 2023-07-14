India's Trade Deficit Narrows To $20.1 Billion In June As Exports, Imports Decline

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's Trade Deficit Narrows To $20.1 Billion In June As Exports, Imports Decline
Merchandise exports fell 22%, while imports declined 17.9% as compared with the previous year.

14 Jul 2023, 3:22 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

India's trade deficit modestly narrowed in June as both exports and imports declined amid a slowdown in major world economies.

The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $20.1 billion in June from $22.1 billion in May, according to a press briefing held by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

  • Merchandise exports fell by 22% year-on-year to $33 billion in June 2023.

  • Merchandise imports declined by 17.5% year-on-year to $53.1 billion.

  • On a monthly basis, exports fell by 5.7%, while imports declined by 7%.

Services trade was largely flat on an annual basis, with exports at $27.1 billion and imports at $15.9 billion. As such, the overall trade deficit in June came in at $8.9 billion, down from $10.4 billion last month and $10.9 billion a year ago.

