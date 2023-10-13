India's Trade Deficit Eases In September As Imports Decline Faster Than Exports

The decline in import value reflected the sharp decline in prices of petroleum and edible oils, said Directorate General of Foreign Trade Santosh Sarangi.

From April to September 2023, overall exports—merchandise and services—fell by 3% compared to the same period a year ago, while imports fell by 10.1%.

So far, the impact of the war in Israel on India is limited, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. “We are concerned that there shouldn’t be an escalation in conflict. For now, we are waiting and watching,” he said.