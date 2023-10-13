BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndia's Trade Deficit Eases In September As Imports Decline Faster Than Exports
India's Trade Deficit Eases In September As Imports Decline Faster Than Exports

Merchandise trade deficit fell to $19.4 billion in September, compared to $24.2 billion in August

13 Oct 2023, 3:01 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Source: Unsplash

India's merchandise deficit eased amidst a sharper decline in imports.

The merchandise trade deficit fell to $19.4 billion September, compared to $24.2 billion in August, according to a press briefing held by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Key Highlights

  • Exports fell by 2.6% annually to $34.5 billion

  • Imports fell by 15% annually to $53.8 billion

  • Exports were flat on a sequential basis, while imports fell by 8.2%.

The decline in import value reflected the sharp decline in prices of petroleum and edible oils, said Directorate General of Foreign Trade Santosh Sarangi.

From April to September 2023, overall exports—merchandise and services—fell by 3% compared to the same period a year ago, while imports fell by 10.1%.

So far, the impact of the war in Israel on India is limited, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. “We are concerned that there shouldn’t be an escalation in conflict. For now, we are waiting and watching,” he said.

