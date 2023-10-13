India's Trade Deficit Eases In September As Imports Decline Faster Than Exports
Merchandise trade deficit fell to $19.4 billion in September, compared to $24.2 billion in August
India's merchandise deficit eased amidst a sharper decline in imports.
The merchandise trade deficit fell to $19.4 billion September, compared to $24.2 billion in August, according to a press briefing held by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Key Highlights
Exports fell by 2.6% annually to $34.5 billion
Imports fell by 15% annually to $53.8 billion
Exports were flat on a sequential basis, while imports fell by 8.2%.
The decline in import value reflected the sharp decline in prices of petroleum and edible oils, said Directorate General of Foreign Trade Santosh Sarangi.
From April to September 2023, overall exports—merchandise and services—fell by 3% compared to the same period a year ago, while imports fell by 10.1%.
So far, the impact of the war in Israel on India is limited, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. “We are concerned that there shouldn’t be an escalation in conflict. For now, we are waiting and watching,” he said.