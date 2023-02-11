India's Toy Exports Touch Rs 1,017 Crore During April-December

The country's toy exports have touched Rs 1,017 crore during April-December period this fiscal, according to the government data.

In 2021-22, the exports stood at Rs 2,601 crore.

"Made in India toys continue to tap global markets! India's toy exports rose to more than six times in April-December 2022 as compared to the same period in 2013," commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.