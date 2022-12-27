India's Top 7 Cities Register Record Housing Sales In 2022 At Nearly 3.65 Lakh Units: Anarock

Anarock Group Chairman said, "2022 has been a phenomenal year for residential real estate despite all headwinds including rising property prices, interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions etc."

"While it was widely anticipated that the rise in property costs and interest rates towards the second half of 2022 would have a cascading impact on the residential sales, Q4, 2022 (October-December) remained quite robust with as many as 92,160 units sold in the period," Puri added.