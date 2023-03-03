India's TikTok Alternatives Could Be $8–12 Billion Market By 2030: Redseer

India's short-form video apps, which boomed after the government banned China's TikTok, are on the "cusp of a breakout", according to research from Redseer.

Monetisation of Indian short-form video apps such as Verse Innovation-owned Josh and ShareChat's Moj—which acquired MX Takatak—could reach $8–12 billion by 2030, with major revenue streams in the form of advertising, video commerce, and live gifting.

While Redseer didn't disclose estimates on the current size, it's a nascent market in India still even as the user count has surged.

"Indian short-form video apps have seen constant growth in adoption and engagement," the research firm said in a report. "Leading players have come close to global players in terms of scale while having similar engagement levels."