India's Tech Spend Is Now Becoming Normalised With The Developed World: Nadella

Responding to a question on Microsoft's future in helping the Indian economy, Nadella said "there is overall economy, economic growth and there is tech spend. That gap is bridging. India's tech spend as a percentage of GDP is now becoming normalised with the developed world."

"India (In GDP to tech spend) is sort of definitely in the top ten in the world at least in our data. If that is the case, then the question is what is next. What is the output of that tech spend. Is it the same?," he said while briefing the media after the Future Ready Tech Summit in Bangalore.