India's Tablet Market Falls 22% In June Quarter: Report
Apple led the tablet market with a marginally higher share than Samsung.
Tablet market shipment in India declined by 22% year-over-year in the June 2023 quarter, while it grew 29% quarter-on-quarter, CyberMedia Research said in a report.
"The overall tablet market witnessed a 22% YoY decline in the second quarter, 2023," CMR's Tablet PC market report said.
According to the report, 5G tablets show a 7% year-on-year growth.
"WiFi tablet shipments surged 12% YoY, claiming a 54% shipment share," the report noted.
Both Apple and Samsung tablet shipments during the quarter grew by six per cent.
However, Apple led the market with 25.38% share, closely followed by Samsung at 25.31%.
"Apple retained leadership with a 25.38% market share, driven by its premium offerings. Samsung secured the second spot with a 25.31% market share," the report said.
Lenovo's shipment declined by 30%, but it still managed to be in third spot with a 23% market share.
Realme tablet shipment more than halved to register 8% market share. Xiaomi tablet shipments grew 155% to clock a market share of 6%.
"As the festive season approaches, we foresee a surge in tablet acquisitions. The remarkable speed and minimal latency of 5G herald fresh prospects for tablet gaming."
"The advent of foldables further bridges the chasm between conventional tablets and laptops, granting a blend of portability and elevated productivity," CyberMedia Research Analyst -Industry Intelligence Group - Menka Kumari said.