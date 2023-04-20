India's Sugar Stock Just About Enough To Last Till Diwali, Say Millers

India's sugar stocks are just about enough to last till Diwali this year after the output missed estimates in the first half of the ongoing season, according to millers.

The production of the sweetener declined 5% between October and April, according to data released by the All India Sugar Trade Association earlier this week. For the full October-September season, the production may fall 9-10% year-on-year to 325 lakh tonnes, according to Praful Vithalani, chairman of the association.

The association expressed concern over the availability till the start of the next season starting November. More so, as the risk of El Nino could not be ruled out.

Workers would be occupied as Diwali falls on Nov. 13 and could lead to a lower recovery and yield for almost two months, Vithalani told BQ Prime. Production for the new season is expected to begin in the last week of November and, as a result, the availability of sugar will be just enough or scarce in October and November, he said.