India's Stuttering Smart Metering Plan Is Now Drawing Big Names

One reform that can transform India's inefficient and leaky power distribution network is installation of smart meters. But the pace has been tardy so far.

The country has installed 66 lakh smart meters in the last three years against the target of 25 crore by 2025. The programme definitely needs faster execution. But there are only two mid-sized companies to provide bulk of these devices: Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd. and Secure Meters Ltd. And they don't have the capacity yet to satisfy demand from multiple states.

That puts at risk the speed at which distribution companies can roll out the smart metering initiative. It is crucial in a nation, where 15.5% of power is lost in transmission as compared with the global average of 10%. And that is the biggest source of loss for many distribution companies, which is adding to their weak financial conditions.

The solution lies in allowing bigger players, with healthy balance sheets, who can take up projects in multiple states, industry experts suggest. More so, because the project operates under the totex model—where the meter provider invests upfront and recovers costs over up to a decade.

Smart meters are installed under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. And the government has eased requirements to aid more companies to participate.

The latest standard bidding document has helped enhance the overall development parameters, allowing greater participation by private developers over the previous year, according to Anil Rawal, managing director and chief executive officer of IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt. The company, which is a joint venture between the National Investment Infrastructure Fund and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd., will roll out smart meters.

This shall trigger a massive capex cycle in the country, building investments to the tune of about $40 billion and leading to savings of about $1.34 trillion in billing and collection losses to the utilities in the next 10 years, Rawal said.

The size of the opportunity is drawing companies to participate in the tenders issued by states and the Union territories. Some of the large groups that are actively participating to supply meters or plan to take more such projects include the Adani Group, GMR Infrastructure Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Power Co.

According to data available with the National Smart Grid Mission portal, as of June 30, around 3 crore smart meters were awarded. Lowest price or L1 bidders were identified and the letters of award are getting finalised. The government has approved over 23 crore smart meters across 28 states and Union territories.

Intellismart, along with ESSL, has installed around 34 lakh smart meters and has become the lowest bidder in projects for the installation of 1.7 crore smart meters. The company sees a lifecycle cost, including operations and maintenance costs, of Rs 17,000 crore for these new projects over the next two to three years.