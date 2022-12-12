India's Steel Output Grows 5% To 10.34 MT In November: Report
The country had produced 9.88 MT of steel during the same month of 2021, the SteelMint data showed.
India's crude steel output rose by about 5% to 10.34 million tonne in November 2022, according to SteelMint India.
As per the research firm, the top six steel makers -- SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, AMNS India and RINL -- produced 6.28 MT steel and the rest 4.06 MT came from the secondary sector.
In November 2021, large producers jointly manufactured 6.09 MT steel, while the secondary industry produced 3.79 MT, it added.
The production of finished steel rose 3.41% to 9.55 MT from 9.23 MT in November last year.
The consumption of the alloy surged 13.42% to 9.66 MT in November against 8.52 MT a year ago.
According to SteelMint, the imports of finished steel during the month almost doubled to 0.60 MT from 0.31 MT, while its exports fell 53% to 0.34 MT against 0.72 MT in the year-ago period.