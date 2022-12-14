India's Startup IPO Pipeline Robust Despite Initial Flops, Says Redseer

Despite the first round dominated by flop debuts, India could see close to 80 profitable startups list on the exchanges in the next five years, according to Redseer.

Several new-age companies went public last year. Yet, stocks of tech-led firms such as Zomato Ltd., FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.—the parent company of Nykaa—and One97 Communications Ltd.—the parent company of Paytm—are trading well below their IPO prices and far from their all-time highs amid concerns over profitability.

Seeing the rout the first crop of companies had to endure, several others such as Mobikwik, Cars24, Snapdeal Ltd., Oyo's Oravel Stays Ltd., and Droom Technology Pvt. have either withdrawn or deferred their listing plans.

Global macro changes played a significant part in the steep crash that tech IPOs saw, according to a Redseer report.